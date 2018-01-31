Riyad Mahrez Said to Be 'Very Depressed' Over Leicester's Refusal to Let Him Leave

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is reportedly "very depressed" at the fact that his club have refused to let him leave for Manchester City - despite being told for the last four transfer windows that he could leave the King Power Stadium.

City were forced to end their interest in the 26-year-old after the Foxes demanded £95m for the Algerian - which the Premier League leaders refuse to do.

And now, a friend of the winger has spoken to Sky Sports regarding the situation, giving an insight as to how Mahrez feels at Leicester's decision.

"Riyad is very depressed this evening over the events of the last two days. He doesn't understand why Leicester have behaved in the way they have." His friend began.





"This is the fourth transfer window in which Leicester have said they will allow him to leave. He feels very strongly that he has done everything in his powers for the club.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"They have let N'Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater go. He would have been the record sale in the history of the club and the record purchase for Manchester City. By my calculations, Leicester would have made £59.8m profit on the player they bought from Le Havre for £350,000.

"He's been told by many of his former team-mates that, to get out of Leicester, you have to go to war, which he has tried to avoid. He's given his all for Leicester this season so that he could leave in this window.

"Joining Manchester City would have been a dream for him. Playing for Pep Guardiola is something he is still desperate to do. That seems a long way off right now. He's very down about how he's been treated by a club he has served so well."