Swansea have officially announced the club record signing of West Ham striker Andre Ayew for a fee believed to be around £18m. The Swans have been locked in talks with the Hammers regarding the transfer over the last few days, and the deal has finally gone through... with only two hours of transfer goodness left in January.

Having been linked with Ayew since mid-Autumn, an agreement finally got thrashed out between the two sides on Wednesday evening - with personal terms and medical being completed as the night progressed.

Ayew has now signed for the Swans for the second time in his career, having made the move to the Hammers in the summer of 2016 for around £20m; the ever economical Huw Jenkins earning that £2m profit for the small price of two years of successive relegation battles.

The attacker has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal, and will wear the No. 19 shirt.

Andre joins his brother Jordan (who has recently become a huge hit at the Liberty Stadium) in South Wales; and the idea of Ayew and Ayew playing together excites commentators - who now have one less name to learn ahead of covering Swansea matches.

Until beating Arsenal in a dramatic 3-1 victory on Tuesday night, the Swans were rock bottom of the Premier League - and in desperate need of reinforcements; which until now, hadn't arrived.

After an impressive first season in Swansea, whereby the 28-year-old scored 12 goals, the Ghanaian has gone on to manage 50 matches for West Ham, but only managing to equal his goal haul from the lone term in SA1.

Andre will now be available for Swansea's next Premier League match, where they face Leicester at the King Power Stadium.