Tottenham Completes £25M Signing of PSG, Brazil Winger Lucas Moura

Lucas Moura has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Tottenham after leaving PSG for the Premier League.

January 31, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have officially announced the signing of Brazilian winger Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal believed to be worth around £25m.

Lucas, who first arrived in Europe from Sao Paulo in January 2013, has put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half year contract that will run until the summer of 2023.

A four-time French champion with over 220 appearances for the club, the 25-year-old had fallen down the pecking order at PSG this season. He had played just 71 minutes of Ligue 1 football prior to his arrival in north London and will see this opportunity as a fresh start.

Lucas has been a full Brazil international since 2011 and has 36 caps to his name to date. He hasn't been a regular since 2013, but will hope he can make a late surge to get back in the squad in time for the World Cup in Russia in June.

