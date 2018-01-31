TSG Hoffenheim Maestro Kerem Demirbay Admits Big Money Move Would Be of Interest

Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay has failed to play down suggestions that he would be interested in a move away from the Bundesliga club, according to reports.

The creative playmaker has impressed in the number 10 role since moving to Die Kraichgauer from Hamburg in 2016, scoring six times in 42 Bundesliga appearances.

The German international's form has seen him linked with a move away from the club, with Arsenal, Dortmund and Atletico Madrid among a number of clubs rumoured to be interested in signing him. Quotes reported by German news outlet Bild indicate that he is not against the idea of moving on.

"Honestly: It would not be uninteresting. My advisors and the club should make that up among themselves", Demirbay is reported as saying.

Demirbay, who represented Turkey at international youth levels through dual nationality, is understood to have a €32m release clause in his contract.





His deal with Hoffenheim is believed to run until the summer of 2021, suggesting any interested parties will have to meet that figure in order to secure his services.

The 24-year old has established himself in the Hoffenheim side after enjoying a successful loan spell at Fortuna Dusseldorf a couple of seasons ago, though his spell there was not without controversy.

The midfielder was made to referee a junior league girls football match after insulting female referee Bibiana Steinhaus. He told her: 'women have no place in men's football' after she had sent him off, an incident that resulted in a five-match ban.