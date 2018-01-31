West Ham's Opening Offer Rejected for Anderlecht Star Leander Dendoncker - But They May Bid Again

West Ham have reportedly had a bid rejected for Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker, but they could make another offer.

Dendoncker signed for Anderlecht in 2013 and has since played 155 times for the Belgium side, scoring ten goals. This season, he has appeared 28 times as his side currently sit third in the Belgium First Division A table.

It was reported this week that the Hammers were informed the 22-year-old wanted to join them, but West Ham manager David Moyes was hesitant about making a move for him.

According to Telegraph Football's Twitter account, the Hammers have made an offer for Dendoncker, but it has been rejected by the Belgium club. The Tweet said: "West Ham United have had an opening bid rejected by Anderlecht for Leander Dendoncker."

However, West Ham's interest may not be over yet as they could make another bid for the player, according to Belgium journalist Kristof Terreur. He Tweeted that: "Anderlecht have rejected an official offer from West Ham United for Leander Dendoncker. They might come back with another offer. #whufc."

Speaking on potential signings as the end of the transfer window approaches, West Ham boss Moyes was adamant that although he wishes to bolster his squad, there will be no panic buys. According to Evening Standard, the 54-year-old said: "We had priorities and we still have.

"The priority is to add good players to your squad, but you don't want to add players who are just going to make the numbers up and sound good because you media boys need a name brought up.

"Ultimately we are short of players right now so we could do with adding to it but I am not going to bring in anyone that won't help the team, it's a waste of money and time, we want to bring people in who can contribute between now and the end of the season, if not longer."

The Hammers are currently 10th in the Premier League table, but they are just four points clear of the relegation zone after 25 games. Their next game will be in the league against Brighton, away from home, on Saturday.