West Ham's Reece Oxford Re-Joins Bundesliga Outfit for Second Half of the Season

West Ham have confirmed that England U20 international Reece Oxford has re-joined Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach on loan, for the remainder of the season.

The player himself will be highly delighted at his second stint in Germany, with reports previously claiming that he was disappointed that the Hammers had called his loan short, with the idea being floated around that they were looking to cash in on the 19-year-old.

But now, as confirmed by the club's official website, Oxford will head back out to Die Fohlen in order to help them out for their remaining 14 matches of the season.





Whilst the rest of his new (and former) teammates were enjoying their winter break, Oxford returned to London to feature in two of West Ham's FA Cup matches, as well as four minutes of his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.





Before making his way back to England, the defender had started Gladbach's last two Bundesliga matches, and will be aiming to continue that trend when the club face off against RB Leipzig on Saturday afternoon.

The second half of the club's season will be spent chasing a Champions League place, Oxford and Co currently sit on 31 points in seventh place - but are only three points shy of second placed Bayer Leverkusen, as the top half of the table continues to cramp up.





Oxford currently has 26 professional appearances to his name - 17 accumulated from his time at West Ham, combined with the five on loan to Reading, and the four already earned in Germany.