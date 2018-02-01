Atletico Madrid Eye Up Premier League Target Lorenzo Pellegrini as Gabi Alternative

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

The January transfer window may have only just closed, but Spanish side Atletico Madrid are already planning their business for when it reopens again in the summer, with Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini cited an early target for Diego Simeone's side.

Pellegrini reportedly generated interest from Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea during the January window, but Roma have so far been able to hold onto the highly rated 21-year-old.

Spanish publication AS however, claim that Atletico have had their heads turned by the Italian, with the midfielder's release clause of €28m likely to be within their price range.

The report goes onto say that Pellegrini is being viewed as a potential replacement to current Atletico captain, who at 34 years of age, is at the opposite end to the 21-year-old Pellegrini.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Pellegrini, who returned to Roma in June 2017 after the club activated a €10m buyback clause in his contract with fellow Italian side Sassuolo, has scored two goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for Roma this season.

The midfielder had impressed during his two season spell at Sassuolo, earning himself a call up to the Italian senior side in May 2017, making two appearances for the side in a friendly against San Marino and a World Cup qualifier with Lichtenstein.

