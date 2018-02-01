Bayern Manager Jupp Heynckes Says Arturo Vidal's Place Is Guaranteed While He Is In Charge

Jupp Heynckes has assured Arturo Vidal that he will keep his place in Bayern Munich's side while he is in charge at the Allianz Arena.

Vidal has been linked with a move to Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea following reports that the Chilean had been told he would be free to leave the German champions in the summer.

Heynckes, who is currently in interim charge at Bayern until the season following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti in September, appears to have a different opinion on Vidal, as he told German publication Kicker:

"Arturo is a guaranteed starter for me. He doesn't need to worry about his place. He is a class player who we need in the big games."

Vidal has scored 6 goals in seventeen Bundesliga appearances this season, his best return in Germany since he joined Bayern from Juventus in July 2015 for a fee of €37m.

Bayern currently sit 16 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, and if they go on to convert that into the title, it will be Vidal's seventh consecutive national title across his time with both Juventus and Bayern.

Though Vidal looks set to enjoy another successful club season, his international exploits have been less satisfying in recent years, after a final day defeat to Brazil in November meant that his Chile side missed out on qualification for this summer's World Cup in Russia.



