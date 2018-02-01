Crystal Palace Suspend Academy Coach Over Allegations of Inappropriate Behaviour

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Crystal Palace have suspended Academy Coach Gary Issott, pending an internal investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviours towards the club's young players earlier in the season.

Issott has been a member of Palace's coaching staff for 20 years, and is in charge of ten academy teams at the club, ranging in age from Under-23's to Under 9's.

According to The Times, the allegations arose after Issott attempted to use the same showers as members of the club's Under 18's side following an away game earlier this season where there were no alternative facilities for coaching.

Palace have reportedly interviewed all members of the Under 18's side, as well as their parents, about the incident, but have received no official complaints from either the players or their parents.

There has been no suggestion that Issott made any physical advances to any of the players concerned, and the club's early investigations have given no indication that Issott is a threat to young players.

Both the FA and the Premier League have been informed of the situation by Crystal Palace, and in a statement provided to The Times, the club said: “Crystal Palace Football Club has suspended its Academy director over a disciplinary matter. 


"No complaints were received from members of the Academy or their parents, but the club is carrying out an investigation after receiving information. The findings will be passed to the Football Association, which has imposed an interim suspension while the investigation is under way.”


You may also be interested in: Lille Defender Ibrahim Amadou Denied Crystal Palace Move Despite Desperately Pleading on the Phone


