Dortmund Boss Peter Stoger Labels Aubameyang Sale a 'Good Thing' for the Club

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stoger has claimed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally leaving will be beneficial for the club going forwards.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day in a deal reported to be worth £55.4m after weeks of speculation.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

The 51-year-old, who replaced Peter Bosz at the helm in December, believes it's a good thing the Gabon striker, and the furore that was surrounding him, has left the club because it has allowed them to sign a 'calmer' replacement in Michy Batshuayi.

He told a news conference, as quoted by ESPN: "I am just happy the window's closed now. I am delighted those discussions have ended. And I like the decision we've made. You just don't know if there would have been any calm if we'd made a different decision.

"We have a good replacement. The quality is still there to reach our goals, even after Auba's exit. That's why I think it's a good thing because we now have our peace."

Stoger will be desperate for Batshuayi to hit the ground running quickly, with Dortmund having failed to win a single game in 2018 so far.

He is already under pressure in his position having overseen a slide to sixth in the table, and competition is going to be fierce for a Champions League place from Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach.

On the alarming recent results, Stoger added: "It's been a turbulent year for the club. Normally at Dortmund coaches don't get sacked. And you have all the side noise. It's not an easy situation on the pitch as well.

 

"A fourth consecutive match without a win wouldn't bring any more calmness. But we haven't lost in five matches. We are relatively calm, but we are aware we need those points."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters