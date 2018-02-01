Dortmund Boss Peter Stoger Labels Aubameyang Sale a 'Good Thing' for the Club

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stoger has claimed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally leaving will be beneficial for the club going forwards.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day in a deal reported to be worth £55.4m after weeks of speculation.



The 51-year-old, who replaced Peter Bosz at the helm in December, believes it's a good thing the Gabon striker, and the furore that was surrounding him, has left the club because it has allowed them to sign a 'calmer' replacement in Michy Batshuayi.

He told a news conference, as quoted by ESPN: "I am just happy the window's closed now. I am delighted those discussions have ended. And I like the decision we've made. You just don't know if there would have been any calm if we'd made a different decision.

"We have a good replacement. The quality is still there to reach our goals, even after Auba's exit. That's why I think it's a good thing because we now have our peace."

Stoger will be desperate for Batshuayi to hit the ground running quickly, with Dortmund having failed to win a single game in 2018 so far.

He is already under pressure in his position having overseen a slide to sixth in the table, and competition is going to be fierce for a Champions League place from Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach.

On the alarming recent results, Stoger added: "It's been a turbulent year for the club. Normally at Dortmund coaches don't get sacked. And you have all the side noise. It's not an easy situation on the pitch as well.

"A fourth consecutive match without a win wouldn't bring any more calmness. But we haven't lost in five matches. We are relatively calm, but we are aware we need those points."