Former Spurs Star Chris Waddle Explains Why Lucas Moura Could Be a Giant Success for the Club

Former Tottenham player Chris Waddle believes that Lucas Moura's raw pace and ability to beat a man will be something that makes him a success at the club, following his £25m deadline day move from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian was unveiled at half-time during the Liilywhites' Premier League game with Manchester United on Wednesday, which they won 2-0 thanks to goals from Christian Eriksen and a Phil Jones own goal.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Lucas arrives having made just 5 substitute appearances totalling 72 minutes of on-field action this season in Ligue 1 - things were made particularly difficult for him with the summer arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

He had fallen out of favour with manager Unai Emery, but at 25, he certainly still has a lot to offer in his career, and former winger Waddle reckons he can make a good go of things at his new home.

We are delighted to announce the signing of @LucasMoura7 from Paris Saint-Germain!



✍️ Lucas has signed a contract until 2023 and will wear the number 27 shirt. #BemVindoLucas pic.twitter.com/DG0oWDWf5X — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2018

Speaking to offtheball.com, he said: "I think they're looking at somebody around that €20-25-30m. You know Riyad Mahrez is going to be a minimum €50-60m.

"He likes to get out on the flanks, he likes to get at the full back and he can get round the back of players and teams.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"You can play him tucked in slightly but when I've seen him play, his best sort of form with Paris and when he's played for Brazil, he's a winger type player.

"The movement at the top has been great and they've relied on the full backs over the last few years - Kyle Walker in particular, Danny Rose on the left.

"Now they've got Trippier going forward and obviously they've still got Rose fit now, so they're relying heavily on full backs and sometimes the full backs, yes it's all good football, but this guy [Lucas] can actually pick the ball up and actually go past players."





Spurs take on Liverpool on Sunday, and Lucas is likely to make his first appearance for the club at Anfield.

