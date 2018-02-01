Harry Kane Tips New Signing Lucas Moura to Inject Magic into Spurs' Side Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Harry Kane has admitted he is 'excited' about the qualities Tottenham's newest signing Lucas Moura will bring to the club, talent which could be put on show against Liverpool on Sunday - an encounter the striker insists must not be taken lightly.

Moura officially traded Paris Saint-Germain for the north London club on Wednesday, where he was paraded around Wembley during Tottenham's 2-0 dismantling of Manchester United.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The 25-year-old is capable of injecting a new dimension into Tottenham's settled forward line and following his side's victory at Wembley Kane said, via the Evening Standard: “He’s played for PSG so we know what he can do.

“We met him in the changing room last night. It’s great to get him here and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in training and game.

just watched a 10 minute youtube video of Lucas Moura. Now convinced he's the greatest footballer of all time. — Max Rushden (@maxrushden) January 31, 2018

"Hopefully he can fit right in and when he gets an opportunity, he takes it. There is no rush and it will keep everyone on their toes. He’s done some amazing stuff for PSG so we are excited to see what can happen.”





The Brazilian winger could be given his first glimpse of the Premier League in the crucial clash with Liverpool on Sunday, a game which Kane claims Tottenham should enter with confidence despite the club having failed to win at Anfield since 2011.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

“We have got to put in the same performance as we did against United. Liverpool are a very strong team, especially at home when they are on the attack. They have some fast players and last season we didn’t cope with that very well," he added.

“We were poor throughout the whole team, but we can take confidence from the United game. This is the kind of performance we need to produce against the big teams both at home and away.

“We played well against Liverpool at Wembley this season so we have to go to Anfield full of confidence.”

Tottenham cannot afford complacency to creep in following a nine game unbeaten streak across all competitions, their place in the top four relies on it.

Mauricio Pochettino's side current sit on the periphery of the top four, two points adrift of Liverpool and Chelsea. A win on Sunday would see Tottenham leapfrog the Reds with 12 games remaining.