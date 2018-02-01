Newcastle's Deadline Day Signing Martin Dubravka Reveals Details of 'Hectic' 24 Hours Before Move

Deadline day signing Martin Dubravka has revealed he was aware of interest from Newcastle United back in December, but his loan move only materialised after a sleepless and "hectic" 24 hours before penning a deal.

The 29-year-old skipper joined the Magpies from Sparta Prague on loan, with the option to make the deal permanent for £4m next summer.

Rafa Benitez had wanted to sign a third goalkeeper since July, but moves for other targets fell through and the Spaniard turned to the Slovakian international in December as a result.

Speaking to NUFC TV, Dubravka revealed: "I spoke with my agent many times [over the last few days] and they told me what was likely to happen in the next few hours.

"I couldn’t sleep during the night because I didn’t know what was going to happen, then somebody told me that I should fly across on an early-morning flight.

"Then suddenly things changed again, I was just waiting by the phone and waiting for an answer from the clubs. That was my day.

"Maybe I will feel [the excitement of joining a new club in the next few days] because right now it is too hectic. Maybe after a few days I will just realise that this is a big opportunity for me and my family... I am curious but I feel right now that everything is going in the right way."

The Slovak will find himself competing with the likes of Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot for a starting position at St. James' Park and will hope to repay the faith Benitez has placed in him.



