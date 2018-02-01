Pundits Harry Redknapp & Danny Murphy Hail 'Clever' Signing of Jordan Hugill by West Ham

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

One of the busiest clubs of January deadline day proved to be West Ham United. There were arrivals and departures at the London Stadium in the January, which included Andre Ayew returning to Swansea for £18m on deadline day.

As one forward left, another arrived as the Hammers welcomed the signing of striker Jordan Hugill from Preston North End. Hugill became the second signing by David Moyes at West Ham in a deal reported to have cost around £10m. 

While pundits and commentators give their verdicts on all of the winter window dealings, two are in agreement that West Ham's capture of Hugill could be a very good bit of business. 

Former West Ham manager Harry Redknapp believes that Hugill could make a big impact at the Hammers, if he is capable of making the step up to Premier League level from the Championship.

Redknapp told BT Sport (via HITC), "He’s strong and aggressive. He’s raw. Possibly, he’ll make an impact. He knows centre halves around, and he’s a handful, but it’s a big step up."


The 25-year-old Hugill has scored ten goals in all competitions for Preston this season. The Hammers are in need of striker, after losing top scorer Marko Arnautovic to a hamstring injury which could keep him out for the rest of February.

Speaking on BBC's Match of the Day, Danny Murphy seemed to agree with Redknapp that Hugill could be risk, but one that could work in the Hammers' favour: "I think it’s a clever bit of business, said Murphy. "It’s probably worth the risk, the fans might relate to him."


West Ham are without a win in their last three matches, but remain on the cusp of the top ten places. They will face Brighton and Hove Albion in their next Premier League fixture where Hugill could make his debut.

