Spanish Report Claims That Pochettino Will Only Move to Real Madrid if They Sign Mohamed Salah

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Real Madrid sign Mohamed Salah if he becomes their new manager, according to reports.

Spanish football magazine Don Balon has claimed that the Argentine has agreed to take over at Real, but only on a set of conditions, including signing the Liverpool striker.

Another name that the report insists Pochettino wants for Real Madrid is Paul Dybala from Juventus.

However, the source does have a reputation for not being the most reliable around, so the story can be taken with a pinch of salt.

In October, they claimed that Barcelona were ready to make a move for Liverpool starlet Ben Woodburn, and that they had been watching him since he was 12 years old (via TalkSport).

Day 2 in Barcelona 🇪🇸 #COYS A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) on Jan 16, 2018 at 9:01am PST

Pochettino has been linked with Zinedine Zidane's job at the Bernabéu Stadium for the last few months, and refused to rule out managing the Spanish team when asked about it earlier in the week.





"It is like the players, you never know what is going to happen in football. It is a lot of rumours about this, about that," the Spurs boss told Sky Sports News.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"Tomorrow [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy could have a bad night and say, 'Oh I am going to sack Mauricio'. And then I look stupid saying I am not going to work in one place or another or another.

"You never know in football. That is the problem. It is a very unstable situation."

Goal number 2️⃣6️⃣ for @22mosalah. Cool finish from the spot to send the goalkeeper the wrong way.



[0-3] pic.twitter.com/CcXRYduofE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2018

Salah has hit 26 goals in 33 appearances for the Reds this season, since joining from Roma in the summer, and if the report is to believed, both him and Pochettino will be rocking up at the Bernabeu very soon.