Thierry Henry Defends David Moyes West Ham Transfer Business After Lacklustre January Window

West Ham fans may feel rightly underwhelmed as the January transfer window came to a close. Despite being linked to multiple names over the last month, the Hammers managed to get just the two deals over the line and only one of those new signings was permanent.

Midfielder Joao Mario was signed from Inter on loan until the end of the season, and striker Jordan Hugill was signed from Preston North End for £10m.

Many fans have criticised the club for appearing to lack ambition in the transfer window. Some even feel that promises have been broken after the club moved to the London Stadium and big plans for the Hammers were revealed.

The Tony Henry story is an absolute saviour for the board. The perfect distraction which will paper over their complete ineptitude at running a football club — West Ham Place (@WestHamPlace) January 31, 2018

West Ham's transfer policy also sparked controversy recently after an email leaked from West Ham's director of player recruitment Tony Henry which said that the club would no longer try to sign African players.

Arsenal legend and Sky Sports pundit Thierry Henry has come out in defence of David Moyes and his transfer policy, and has suggested that it might not be as clueless at it appears.

Henry told Sky Sports (via HITC): "To play the Devil's advocate I would like to think that David Moyes is trying to bring players that he likes."

First time blowing bubbles! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/rKM86E88Ch — João Mário (@joaome17) January 31, 2018

"Because he just arrived where they were all Slaven Bilic players, no disrespect to Slaven Bilic, but I'm sure he [Moyes] is going to try and bring players that can play his style, his way."

It could be said that Moyes' overhaul of the squad has slowly started to take place. Two first team forwards in Andre Ayew and Diafra Sakho have left the club this January, which has opened spots for Moyes to bring in his own players.

"I don't think it's just a [case of] 'I don't know what I'm doing'," Henry added. "Actually he knows what he is doing, he's trying to get the players he wants to play his own way and obviously go on a good run."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

While West Ham have witnessed a turnaround under David Moyes, they are still in danger of being pulled back into the relegation battle.

The Hammers are just four points above safety and most fans would have expected a few more marquee signings to help them maintain their push for survival. West Ham will face Brighton in their next Premier League clash.