West Ham Set to Return to Bidding Table for Anderlecht's Leander Dendoncker in the Summer

West Ham will reportedly return to the negotiating table with Anderlecht in the summer to secure midfielder Leander Dendoncker, having failed to reach an agreement with the Belgium side late in the January transfer window.

The Hammers are in desperate need of a defensive midfielder and appeared to have identified the man to fill the void, but their £16m deadline day bid was rejected as Dendoncker's club held out for at least £20m.

Although the 22-year-old was said to be eager for a move to the London Stadium a deal failed to be agreed.

Evening Standard reporter Jack Rosser has claimed the club could re-visit a move in the summer as they remain desperate for midfield reinforcements.





Rosser said: “West Ham fans are bound to feel frustration with another window ending in delusion. Regardless of who is in the manager’s chair come the summer, the priority remains clear. A holding midfielder has been top of the list since the end of last season.

“Leander Dendoncker would be a fine addition, though the pressure is once again on the board to find an agreement with Anderlecht after last month’s deal fell through. Filling the midfield void is key, but other issues remain.

£20m is literally nuts for someone of Dendoncker's quality, whoever pays it wins the lottery. his next move would be no less than £70-80m https://t.co/r0y5mgizpC — - (@RashadJunior) January 31, 2018

"A string of injuries and suspensions in recent years have left the Hammers short in the full-back positions, with improvement required on both sides.

“An added touch of pace would be welcome in the forward line, while all eyes will be on Javier Hernandez after the Mexican and his agent looked to force a move away from the club in January.”

Whilst the January window had promised more than it returned for West Ham, Rosser was of the belief that the club did secure a good deal or two and that investment in the playing squad needs to be beefed up in the summer.

He added: “Joao Mario looks a good acquisition and while Jordan Hugill will be an unknown quantity to many, it’s not too long ago the same criticisms were being aimed at Michail Antonio, he fits the bill in terms of the profile David Moyes was chasing. However, more will be expected of the summer window."

The Hammers currently sit in 12th position in the table, four points above the relegation zone with a crucial clash against Brighton awaiting Moyes' side on Saturday.