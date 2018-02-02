Alan Pardew Issues Warning to Other Premier League Clubs About City New Boy Aymeric Laporte

By 90Min
February 02, 2018

Alan Pardew has warned the rest of the Premier League that Manchester City's newest signing Aymeric Laporte is a real threat both defensively and going forward.

Having only signed for Manchester City days before, Laporte was thrown into the starting lineup in the 3-0 win over West Brom after John Stones fell ill. 

Many would have thought the 23-year-old would struggle having not had much time to get to know his teammates, but this was not the case.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Laporte put in a very established performance; looking calm, composed and comfortable in possession. It seems that City have signed a quality defender, and Baggies manager Alan Pardew was quick to heap praise on the Frenchman in his press conference after the game.

He said (via the Manchester Evening News): ''Laporte I thought was terrific, his passing from left to right was a problem for us. I’ve got bad news for other Premier League managers – they’ve got another asset, not just a defensive one but an offensive one too with his passing. Good luck to everybody else.''

These words will not be welcomed by other Premier League clubs. Manchester city currently sit 15 points clear at the top of the league, and Laporte may give them that extra defensive stability they need to further extend their lead at the top.

City fans will be hoping their latest signing will help take them not only to domestic success, but also help them reach the latter stages of the Champions League.

