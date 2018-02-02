Everton Boss Sam Allardyce Hails Seamus Coleman as 'Superhuman' Following Injury Comeback

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has described Seamus Coleman as 'superhuman' after the Irish full back completed 90 minutes against Leicester City upon returning from 10 months out through injury.

The 29-year-old defender had been sidelined with a broken leg injury sustained on international duty with the Republic of Ireland in March last year. However, he was able to complete a full game upon his return, setting a positive example for other athletes who have sustained potentially career threatening injuries.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

As a result of his stellar attitude and fast comeback, Allardyce was full of praise for Coleman, speaking on his comeback in his press conference on Friday (via the Liverpool Echo), he said: "I don't go this far normally but it was almost superhuman.





“I’ve never seen someone come back from 10 months out and perform for 90 minutes. I think the character of the man is a great example, particularly for the younger players at Everton Football Club.

“When you can sprint the last 80 yards in the 92nd minute with the ball, and opposition players, who have been playing every week can’t catch you up, it shows you the tremendous capacity for the game that he has. And how pleased he was to be back.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

“That shows his mental strength. Mentally he is is very, very strong. It’s great to have him back, but now we need to make sure we keep him fit and make sure we keep him in the team every match if we can.





"We have to have an assessment this morning on when do we play him again. He says he's fine."





Everton's next match comes against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with Coleman looking to continue his miraculous comeback and make a second consecutive appearance for the Toffees since being declared fit.