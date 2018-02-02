Ex-Man Utd Star Rio Ferdinand Pleased to See 'Exciting' Aubameyang in the Premier League

By 90Min
February 02, 2018

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has expressed his delight at seeing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang make his move to the Premier League.

Talking on BT Sport's Premier League Tonight show on Wednesday, Ferdinand admitted that he has been a long-term admirer of the former Dortmund forward, because of his pace and goal scoring ability.

“For the last few years I’ve wanted him to come to the Premier League," said Ferdinand.

“He’s got pace and he is an exciting player. He scores goals.

“Linking up with Mkhitaryan, I think Arsenal have done well in attacking positions in this transfer window.”

Following the arrival of Henrikh Mkhitaryan earlier in the window, and the departure of Alexis Sanchez, Wenger moved to strengthen his attacking department even further. Aubameyang signed for Arsenal on transfer deadline day in January - for a fee reportedly in the region of £56m.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

The French-born Gabon international scored 141 goals in 213 games across four-and-a-half seasons with Borussia Dortmund. His arrival may have been influenced by Sven Mislintat, Arsenal's Head of Recruitment who joined the club from Dortmund recently.

Despite Arsenal adding to their attacking options, BT Sport pundit Ferdinand highlight Arsenal's weakness at the back, which he 'can't believe' they failed to improve throughout the January window.

"I still think their achilles heel is defensively." explained Ferdinand. "For the life of me, I can't believe he's not gone and signed a centre-half. There were rumours that they tried to get Jonny Evans late in the transfer window."

