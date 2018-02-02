Nuri Sahin Admits He Needs Borussia Dortmund 'to Be Happy in Life' After Failed Real Spell

Nuri Sahin has revealed how important his boyhood club Borussia Dortmund was to him, and always will be.

The Turkish player spent the latter stages of his youth career with Dortmund and became the youngest player to have played in the Bundesliga at the start of the 2005/06 season - a record that still stands to this day.

TIMM SCHAMBERGER/GettyImages

After a season on loan at Feyenoord, Sahin grew into an integral player at die Schwarzgelben and was instrumental in their 2011 Bundesliga triumph, before being snapped up Real Madrid.

In an interview with Deutsche Welle, Sahin explains how his love for BVB did not diminish, despite making the leap to Spain.

"It was like Hollywood, you know? When you're there, you're in Hollywood. But in my heart, I was always like 'no, I want to be a part of Borussia Dortmund.' ...I want to be a part of it. I need this, I need this to be happy in life."

Angel Martinez/GettyImages

An injury soon into his career with Los Blancos cast a large shadow over Sahin's career in La Liga and brief loan spell at Liverpool was followed by a return to the Ruhrpott.

The midfielder spent eighteen months at Dortmund - again on loan - before the spell was made permanent near the end of the 2013/14 season.

"Don't get me wrong; I have a very nice family, I have a very healthy family. We are happy. But when I play football, I want to wear this [signalling to his Dortmund shirt]."

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Of course, Sahin tasted silverware once again with Dortmund, helping them to the DFB-Pokal last season.

The 29-year-old remains a mainstay in the midfield and is now one of the most experienced at the club, but may now face competition from new signing Sergio Gomez.