Pep Guardiola Reveals Benjamin Mendy Could Return to Training as Early as Next Month

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that defender Benjamin Mendy could return to training as early as next month as the player continues his rehabilitation after suffering a major injury last year.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Etihad Stadium outfit during the summer from Ligue 1 side Monaco for a fee believed to be around £50m, made just four appearances for the north west giants before rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in September.





Following the diagnosis, there was little doubt that the left-back would miss the remainder of the season. However, his Catalonian manager has now provided another more positive update.

Despite Mendy himself claiming only last month that his target for return would be the back end of May, Guardiola has revealed that the France international could make a return to training as early as March.

"Mendy is much, much better," the 47-year-old said in his pre-match press conference as his side prepare to visit Burnley on Saturday lunchtime, as quoted by the club's official Twitter account.

"I think in two months, maybe March, he will be available and start to train with us."

While the defender certainly will not feature this weekend, there is also doubt surrounding midfield ace David Silva, who was forced off shortly after the half-hour mark during City's 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in midweek.

Guardiola was unable to clarify either way whether the Spaniard would feature at Turf Moor on Saturday, although revealed the player missed Thursday's training and would be facing a late fitness test.

"Yesterday David Silva could not train," the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach added.

"He was recovering. He has a painful kick in the side. We will see today how he feels."