Report Claims Spurs' New Brazilian Star Lucas Moura Was Rooted Out as a Dressing Room Mole at PSG

Tottenham Hotspur's new signing Lucas Moura was allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain because the French champions believed he was trading insider information, according to reports.

The 25-year old midfielder had barely featured for Les Parisiens this season, with the Brazilian sealing a £25m deadline day move to Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Reports initially suggested that Paris Saint-Germain had looked to sell Lucas in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, with the runaway Ligue 1 leaders having splashed the cash last summer to sign Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

French media outlet Le Parisien are reporting a different theory though, suggesting the club's board wanted Lucas, and teammate Hatem Ben Arfa out for being dressing room moles. It is suggested the pair were leaking information to the media regarding dressing room activity, with the club's hierachy keen to drive out their suspected culprits.

The club's treatment of Lucas has been publicly questioned by former superstar teammate Neymar, who spoke in an interview of his disappointment at seeing his international colleague leave the Parc des Princes.

"I find it very unfair. Here it could have been much more used, but I'm not the owner of PSG. Lucas should never have left PSG," Neymar is quoted as saying.

The world-record signing from Barcelona has reportedly been at loggerheads with manager Unai Emery for a number of months, with the Spanish manager's methods said to upset the flamboyant forward.

Lucas' departure will seemingly do little to repair the damaged relationship at his former club, though Spurs' new signing will most likely be focusing his attention on a potential debut against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.