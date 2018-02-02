REVEALED: Leicester Rejected Approach From West Ham for Islam Slimani Because of Karren Brady

Reports suggest that West Ham’s attempts to the chance to sign Leicester striker Islam Slimani had been hindered because the Foxes refused to do business with the Hammer’s vice-chairman Karen Brady.

Slimani, 29, sealed a loan move to Newcastle United towards the end of the transfer window, after a frustrating period with Leicester where he only made 12 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring just one goal.

It is understood that Foxes chief Vichai Srivaddhanaprabh was annoyed with Brady’s comments about the sacking of Claudio Ranieri in a weekly newspaper column last year.

AFP/GettyImages

West Ham are said to have apologised previously for any offence caused, but Leicester's stance remained clear as they blocked off David Moyes' attempt to sign the Algerian striker on deadline day. This opened the door for the striker's move to St James' Park, where he'll spend the rest of the season.

Brady had written in her column for the Sun, as quoted via the Mirror: “A fellow Premier League director reports that last night he bumped into the Leicester chairman at London’s most-expensive wine shop. The Leicester owner told him they’d sacked Claudio Ranieri.

“He then casually settled his bill for wine and champagne. Since the sum was close to £500,000 I guess the compensation to his old manager is pocket change. At least the owner can drown his sorrows in style!”

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Despite Leicester's reluctance to deal with Brady, Slimani evidently feels that he's chosen the right club in Newcastle and praised manager Rafael Benitez after he made the move from the King Power to St. James' Park.

The 29-year-old said: "It’s true there were a lot of clubs that were interested in me, but knowing the power of the fans and crowd here and how great they are, and also speaking to the manager, it gave me the confidence to know that this was the right place.

"Rafa Benitez is a big coach with a big reputation, so him calling and him being here had a big effect on my choice."