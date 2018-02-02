Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville Blasts Liverpool’s ‘Crazy’ Decision to Let Daniel Sturridge Leave

Former Manchester United legend Gary Neville has questioned Liverpool for their ‘crazy’ decision to let striker Daniel Sturridge leave for West Brom for the remainder of the season.

The 28-year-old striker has joined up with Alan Pardew’s side on a loan deal until the end of the season, as he looks to increase his playing time ahead of the World Cup in Russia this summer.

The ex-Chelsea man turned down a move to Newcastle and apparent offers from abroad to link up with West Brom due to personal and geographical reasons. However, Neville believes that Liverpool could well regret the decision to let the England international leave.

“I’m looking at that list of ins and outs and it’s gone under the radar,” Neville said on Sky Sports’ The Debate show (as quoted by The Mirror).

He continued: “And I look at Sturridge. People are saying ‘Sturridge isn’t playing anymore, it’s not a big loss’.

Firmino gets injured for two months. Liverpool are in the Champions League and are trying to get into the top four…Danny Ings and Solanke. Were they wise to let him go? It just seemed a crazy one for me for a massive risk.”

Sturridges departure means that Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke are left as back-up strikers should first-choice frontman Roberto Firmino pick up an injury.

Jurgen Klopp recently admitted that it would have taken 'crazy money' to land Liverpool transfer targets after Philipe Coutinho's departure.

The German said in his news conference, via Liverpool Echo: “Unfortunately our business is only from the outside that easy. You miss a player for a week and you think ‘okay, we need another player’.

“Yes, we could have done something. But we need really the right thing. The right thing now, you don’t get. The 100% right thing, only for completely crazy money that really makes no sense. I’m not even sure that would work. And in the summer it looks different.