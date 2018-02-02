Sky Sports Pundit Predicts Aubameyang Arrival Will Spend the End for Another Arsenal Star

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has claimed that Alexandre Lacazette will leave Arsenal in the summer.

The former Liverpool defender told Sky Sports that he "could actually see Lacazette moving on in the summer", following the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borrusia Dortmund on deadline day.

Lacazette, who only joined the Gunners last summer, has scored nine goals in 27 games since arriving at the Emirates Stadium - but only one of those goals has come since mid-December.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang signed on January deadline day for a fee in the region of £56m, arriving with an impressive record of 141 goals in 213 games at Borussia Dortmund.

Discussing whether or not the two strikers could play together at Arsenal, Carragher said: "I can’t help thinking that with Aubameyang coming in, there is no way he can form a partnership with Lacazette at all.

"They both look like penalty-box strikers. I could actually see Lacazette moving on in the summer.

"It’s a big signing, but going forward for Arsenal you still worry that problems at the other end of the pitch have not been rectified."

Carragher is also skeptical of the influence that Arsene Wenger has had over Arsenal's January signings, following the recent arrival of Sven Mislintat from Borussia Dortmund as the club's Head of Recruitment.

"These signings are not typical Arsene Wenger," claimed Carragher. "The fact that there is a new man behind the scenes now, who has come from Borussia Dortmund, and these two players were originally at Borussia Dortmund.

"Is this Wenger’s last throw of the dice to get into the top four, or is his power shifting? I actually think it is the second."