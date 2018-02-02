Thiago Alacantara Could Make Bayern Return in Matter of Weeks After Productive Training Sessions

February 02, 2018

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara may return to Bayern first team action in the coming weeks after making progress in training.

Thiago picked up a thigh strain in the Champions League victory over Anderlecht in the latter half of November, with the club prediciting he would be out for a "long spell".

The former Barcelona players has picked up several minor setbacks with the German champions since a lengthy injury sustained in 2014, which ruled him out for almost half a year.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

BILD reported on Tuesday the Spaniard spent twenty minutes training with the first team, before returning to his individual rehab process at Säbener Straße.

On Wednesday, BILD then said Thiago upped his progress by completing an hour of training, before going to say he is scheduled for a return by the end of February.

The comeback meant Manuel Neuer was the only absentee from the Bayern squad at training, after suffering a metatarsal injury at the start of the season.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Thiago has made fifteen appearances this season for Bayern - featuring eleven starts - with three goals to his name.

Die Roten next face Mainz on Saturday afternoon, but Thiago - if the report is accurate - could be fit for the Champions Leg first leg against Besiktas or the following match against Hertha BSC.

