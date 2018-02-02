Thierry Henry Gives His Verdict on Arsenal's Signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has revealed that he is a ‘big fan’ of new Gunners signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, backing the Gabon international to make a name for himself at Arsenal.

The 28-year-old penned a deal with the Gunners on transfer deadline day, which saw him become Arsenal's club-record signing following his £56m move from Borussia Dortmund.

The Aubameyang deal has been warmly welcomed by Arsenal fans following the departure of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United, and former Gunners striker Henry has shared his verdict on the big-money transfer.

The ex-France international is backing the striker to be a big hit during his time at the Emirates. Speaking to Sky Sports News on Wednesday.

Henry said: “I’m a big fan of Aubameyang and what he’s done at Borussia Dortmund. But they’re losing in and around 180 goals and 70 assists.

“Is Aubameyang going to do what he’s supposed to do and what he does all the time? I think he will but I always talk about the supporting cast and what you will lose with Giroud is a guy who can score goals off the bench.”

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Aubameyang could make his debut against Everton on Saturday, as Arsenal sit eight points off the Champions League spots, and look to make up ground on their top four rivals.

Wenger says the 28-year-old was ready for a move to England.

"The Premier League is a challenge for every big player today," said the Frenchman, via Sky Sports. "That is where everybody wants to play. I have known him for a long time, he has played against Arsenal many times.

"He likes the way we play football and I believe he needed a new challenge. We were the ones who could offer that to him"