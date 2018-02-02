Thierry Henry Gives His Verdict on Arsenal's Signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By 90Min
February 02, 2018

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has revealed that he is a ‘big fan’ of new Gunners signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, backing the Gabon international to make a name for himself at Arsenal.

The 28-year-old penned a deal with the Gunners on transfer deadline day, which saw him become Arsenal's club-record signing following his £56m move from Borussia Dortmund.

The Aubameyang deal has been warmly welcomed by Arsenal fans following the departure of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United, and former Gunners striker Henry has shared his verdict on the big-money transfer.

The ex-France international is backing the striker to be a big hit during his time at the Emirates. Speaking to Sky Sports News on Wednesday.

Henry said: “I’m a big fan of Aubameyang and what he’s done at Borussia Dortmund. But they’re losing in and around 180 goals and 70 assists.

“Is Aubameyang going to do what he’s supposed to do and what he does all the time? I think he will but I always talk about the supporting cast and what you will lose with Giroud is a guy who can score goals off the bench.”

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Aubameyang could make his debut against Everton on Saturday, as Arsenal sit eight points off the Champions League spots, and look to make up ground on their top four rivals.

Wenger says the 28-year-old was ready for a move to England.

"The Premier League is a challenge for every big player today," said the Frenchman, via Sky Sports. "That is where everybody wants to play. I have known him for a long time, he has played against Arsenal many times.

"He likes the way we play football and I believe he needed a new challenge. We were the ones who could offer that to him"

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters