Tottenham Hotspur New Boy Lucas Moura Unlikely to Make Debut in Clash Against Liverpool

New Tottenham Hotspur signing Lucas Moura is unlikely to make his Spurs debut against Liverpool on Sunday, with the Brazilian needing to improve his fitness following his move from Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old Brazilian completed his move from PSG on transfer deadline day in a deal reportedly worth £25m.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

However, BT Sport report that as a result of his lack of game time at the Parc des Princes the Brazilian winger is unlikely to feature in the upcoming match against Liverpool at Anfield, with the last time he featured for PSG being a 15-minute cameo against SCO Angers in early November.

Despite the absence of Moura, both Harry Winks and former PSG defender Serge Aurier are in contention to start for Mauricio Pochettino's side as they look to to advantage of Liverpool's fluctuating form and put the pressure back on the current Premier League top four.

Should Spurs pick up a win against third-placed Liverpool on Sunday they will overtake the Reds and fill the newly vacated Champions League place.