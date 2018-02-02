VIDEO: Behind the Scenes Footage of Sunderland's Busy Transfer Deadline Day

Since Sunderland's demise from the Premier League last summer it has been a tough spell for those on Wearside, with the club currently sitting in the Championship relegation zone, just one point from bottom, after yet another managerial change.

Following Chris Coleman's appointment into the hot seat of the Stadium of Light a glimmer of optimism was evident once again following a dark and gloomy tenure under Simon Grayson.

This is the best Twitter thing ever. Well played everyone 👏https://t.co/cCmjoo24gZ — Matthew Keeling (@M_Keeling) February 2, 2018

The Black Cats faithful rested their hopes on the Welshman, as well as club chief executive Martin Bain's transfer dealings during the month of January, in the hope of recruiting the catalysts needed to evade their second successive relegation.

Following the window shutting, Sunderland released a video which portrayed the behind the scenes goings on from the Academy of Light during the final day, which saw them add three senior loanees to their squad in the shape of Liverpool youngster Ovie Ejaria, Cardiff City goalkeeper Lee Camp and Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher.

The footage begins with Coleman arriving in good spirits, followed shortly by Bain, who is then informed that the secretary staff are awaiting the 'arrival', presumably Ejaria, who is next to show up before meeting Ellis Short's right hand man and being whisked off to see the former Wales international boss.

After a behind closed doors chat with his new temporary manager, the 20-year-old is taken to the doctor to complete his medical before sitting down for his first chat as a Sunderland player.

"I'm really happy", the Londoner said. "I have been wanting to on loan for a while so I can get some regular first team football under my belt. I'm looking forward to it."

Can't believe we missed this. Yesterday marked 15 years since Sunderland scored three own-goals in seven minutes in a 3-1 defeat to Charlton. #SAFC pic.twitter.com/bOfIKomcjM — Planet Football (@planetfutebol) February 2, 2018

While the Liverpool man is being revealed by the club via their various channels, 20-year-old Connor Shields is also putting pen to paper and going through the necessary requirements before securing his youth team move from Albion Rovers.

But following a busy morning at the Academy of Light, it was not until late afternoon before any further movement was seen, with the Black Cats announcing on Twitter that Didier Ndong was to join Watford on loan until the end of the season, shortly before the arrival of Fletcher.

After the obligatory handshakes and introductions, the footage then reveals that the 22-year-old could well be in line for some regular game time under Coleman, despite making just three league starts so far this season for parent club Middlesbrough.

Looking forward to spending the rest of the season with @SunderlandAFC ⚽️ Thanks to the fans for a warm welcome 👊🏾😁 pic.twitter.com/pt7fiaefIu — Ashley Fletcher (@AshFletcher___) February 1, 2018

"So you fit? You ready to go?", the Welshman asked his new frontman.

"I'm raring to go. I'm looking forward to getting some games. I'm ready for the fight", the former Manchester United and West Ham United striker replied before the Sunderland boss assured him of his role within his plans: "You'll have plenty of that. We have some big games coming up."

"I'm delighted to be here and I can't wait to step out at the Stadium of Light and get some game time", Fletched added.

After a quick photo with the Bradford-born attacker, Coleman then expresses his happiness with the day's dealings, however, whether it will be enough to steer his side to survival remains to be seen.