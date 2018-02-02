West Brom vs Southampton Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

West Bromwich Albion host Southampton in their next Premier League fixture in what could shape up to be a relegation six-pointer.

Bottom of the table West Brom have fallen four points adrift of safety after their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City. Meanwhile, another draw for Southampton against Brighton meant that they remain in the relegation scrap, but just one point away from safety.

It's all to play for in Saturday's clash, and both teams will also have some new signings who will be expecting to make their full debuts for their new clubs.

Here's everything you need to know heading into this match:

Classic Encounter

The Saints got the better of the Baggies in the first half of the season with a slender 1-0 win. West Brom will hope for a better result on Saturday, like the time they thumped Southampton 3-0 away from home in April 2013.

West Brom were flying high in eighth place in the Premier League table and quickly dispatched of newly promoted Southampton. An early goal from Marc Antoine Fortune got the Baggies off to a good start.

In the second half, Romelu Lukaku doubled West Brom's lead after finishing past Artur Boruc. Three minutes later, Gaston Ramirez appeared to elbow Shane Long in the face, resulting in a brawl between both sets of players. After Fortune pushed his hands into the face of Ramirez, the pair were given their marching orders and both teams were down to ten men.

Lukaku then fed Shane Long to seal a 3-0 win, but the drama was not yet over. Danny Fox was then sent off for a reckless challenge, meaning that Southampton were forced to finish the game with nine men.

Daniel Sturridge vs Jack Stephens

Loan signing Daniel Sturridge will be expected to make his full home debut for West Brom on Saturday. The England striker's career had slumped at Liverpool under the management of Jurgen Klopp, so has it all to prove at his new club.

The Baggies have been short of goals this season. They have netted just 19 times in the league, the second lowest tally in the division behind Swansea and Brighton. After defeat to Manchester City in midweek, West Brom are also bottom of the Premier League table, four points off of safety.

So Daniel Sturridge will be arriving at the Hawthorns with a lot of expectation on his shoulders. He will be the man looked to to solve West Brom's goal scoring problems and help lift them out of the relegation zone. On a personal note, Sturridge will also look to impress enough to be selected for the England World Cup squad this summer.

Sturridge will have an easier time of it against this Southampton side compared to his debut against Man City. The Saints have kept just five clean sheets all season, and have won just once away from home this term. While centre-back Jack Stephens is bagging the goals of late, he will have to be at his best to shut out a determined Daniel Sturridge.

Team News

Loan signing Daniel Sturridge will be expected to make his full debut for West Brom on Saturday. However, the Baggies may also have a number of injury problems to contend with.

Kieran Gibbs, Jake Livermore, Jonny Evans, Grzegorz Krychowiak, and Hal Robson-Kanu are all doubts for Saturday's fixture after all picking up thigh problems. Nacer Chadli and James Morrison remain ruled out until at least the end of February.

Meanwhile Southampton have just the one injury problem to deal with. Striker Charlie Austin in not expected to return until March due to a thigh issue. After coming off the bench at half-time against Brighton, new signing Guido Carrillo may make his full debut for the Saints.

Potential West Brom Starting Lineup: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Hegazi, Nyom; Phillips, Yacob, Barry, McClean; Rodriguez, Sturridge





Potential Southampton Starting Lineup: McCarthy, Soares, Stephens, Hoedt, Bertrand; Romeu, Højbjerg; Ward-Prowse, Davis, Tadic; Carrillo

Prediction

Both teams will be desperate for points here in their respective bids for Premier League survival. The Saints are unbeaten in their last five matches but have not looked overly impressive in any of them. Three draws in the last three league games have kept them just a point adrift of safety.

Before their defeat to Man City, West Brom were also on a run of four games unbeaten in all competitions. Despite that, they have still fallen to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Southampton's miserable away record may come back to haunt them here. The Saints have won just once away from home all season, and they are up against a West Brom side they have lost just four times at home in the league this term.

Prediction: West Brom 2-1 Southampton