Zinedine Zidane 'Not Thinking' About His Future as Mauricio Pochettino Rumours Emerge

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has brushed off rumours linking Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino with his job.

Madrid made it back-to-back victories with a 4-1 win over Valencia last weekend, and Zidane had plenty to say on his future going into his side's trip to Levante on Saturday.

"It's like that. Not just here, not just in Madrid. It's the daily work of any coach," Zidane told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

"When things are difficult they talk about and a change and those who could come in.

"It doesn't affect me. It doesn't stop me doing my work and fighting and looking for what I want to do each day - improving things.

"I am not thinking at all about what will happen next year, I don't care."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Real Madrid have La Liga games against Levante and Real Sociedad to focus on, before a huge Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain awaits them. Zidane insists his team only focused on what is immediately ahead of them, though.

"If we think about the PSG game that's a mistake. The players don't think that," Los Blancos boss continued.

"The players think that we have to get our confidence back, as we have been doing. We've scored 11 goals in two league games, so just keep thinking about that.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"If we do things well, we will have a lot of possibilities to win the game. If we don't then it is going to be tougher.

"We have to do well in the league, finish as high up in the league as possible and think the league isn't over. That's all."