Zinedine Zidane 'Not Thinking' About His Future as Mauricio Pochettino Rumours Emerge

By 90Min
February 02, 2018

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has brushed off rumours linking Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino with his job.

Madrid made it back-to-back victories with a 4-1 win over Valencia last weekend, and Zidane had plenty to say on his future going into his side's trip to Levante on Saturday.

"It's like that. Not just here, not just in Madrid. It's the daily work of any coach," Zidane told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

"When things are difficult they talk about and a change and those who could come in.

"It doesn't affect me. It doesn't stop me doing my work and fighting and looking for what I want to do each day - improving things.

"I am not thinking at all about what will happen next year, I don't care."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Real Madrid have La Liga games against Levante and Real Sociedad to focus on, before a huge Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain awaits them. Zidane insists his team only focused on what is immediately ahead of them, though.

"If we think about the PSG game that's a mistake. The players don't think that," Los Blancos boss continued.

"The players think that we have to get our confidence back, as we have been doing. We've scored 11 goals in two league games, so just keep thinking about that.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"If we do things well, we will have a lot of possibilities to win the game. If we don't then it is going to be tougher.

"We have to do well in the league, finish as high up in the league as possible and think the league isn't over. That's all."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters