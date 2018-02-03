Arsenal Bring Injured Midfielder Into Europa League Squad as Two Youngsters Miss Out

Arsenal star Santi Cazorla was the surprise inclusion in the club's Europa League squad ahead of their first knockout game of the competition against Östersunds FK in mid-February.

The Spaniard has been out of action all season with an injury - which was described by Arsène Wenger as the worst he has ever seen - which could have seen Cazorla's career come to a premature end.

However, after months of hard work and 10 operations later, the 33-year-old's inclusion in the Europa League squad will be a huge boost for the Gunners - despite no official timeframe being given for Cazorla's return.

Santi Cazorla has been named in Arsenal's squad for the Europa League knockout stages! 😍 pic.twitter.com/v5ViYVCXcG — 90min (@90min_Football) February 2, 2018

Cazorla moved to Arsenal in 2012 after an impressive maiden campaign with Málaga. The Real Oviedo academy graduate had spent most of his career with Villarreal prior to his move to La Rosaleda Stadium.

The Spanish playmaker has made 180 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, with his incredible technical ability and fun personality winning the favour of Arsenal fans from his first day in north London.

The announcement of Arsenal's squad also sees the likes of Xavier Amaechi (17), Trae Coyle (17) and Joseph Olowu (18) entered into club's B-List after recently signing professional contracts at the Emirates.

Zech Medley (17) and Alex Crean (18) are the only two Arsenal players with professional contracts - who aren't out on loan - to be omitted from Wenger's overall Europa League squad.