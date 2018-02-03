Former Reds Midfielder Identifies 'Cheat' Tactic Which Gives Liverpool Pair Attacking Edge

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy believes that a specific tactic used by Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane is partly why they are so successful.

The two stars have been integral to Liverpool's campaign so far. The pair have appeared a combined 54 times for the club this season, and have together netted a total of 35 goals.

The Reds are currently third in the Premier League table, only goal difference splitting them and fourth-placed Chelsea. They face a crucial game this Sunday at home to Tottenham, who could leapfrog Liverpool in the table if they secure a victory at Anfield.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of this weekend's clash between the two sides, ex-Liverpool player Danny Murphy revealed what Salah and Mane do that gives them an edge. He believes their secret is that they use a 'cheat' tactic where they don't track back often.

Speaking Sky Sports' The Debate (via the Mirror), the 40-year-old said: "What Salah and Mane do, and I've watched them several times this season, is they are partly brilliant when they attack because they cheat a bit.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"They don't track full-back really that often and when Liverpool break out they break with pace. Those two particularly with their pace against Tottenham's full-backs could be a problem. If Pochettino plays four at the back at Anfield and goes for Liverpool they are going to be in trouble.

"If he plays five at the back it's different because you'll have Mane and Salah running onto three and not running in behind full-backs."