Islam Slimani Becomes Second Newcastle Signing to Credit the Film 'Goal!' for Magpies Move

By 90Min
February 03, 2018

Islam Slimani has listed the film 'Goal!' as one of the many reasons for choosing to move on loan to Newcastle United this January.

Slimani switched Premier League allegiances on transfer deadline day as he left parent club Leicester City where he has never really seemed to hit the ground running.

As quoted by the Sun, the Algerian international is hoping to follow in the footsteps of fictional character Santiago Munez on the road to Geordie stardom.

He said: "Newcastle is an historic club so I've known about it from a very young age. When I was young, the film Goal! was around - and there were legendary players like Alan Shearer.”

Slimani is not the first new player to give the film recognition this week, as fellow loanee Kenedy also mentioned it in his first interview as a Magpie.

The 29-year-old striker will now be looking to replicate Munez and Shearer's goalscoring form in a bid to save the Toon Army from the impending doom of relegation.

He continued: "Hopefully I’m going to be able to come here and give them a hand. I'm a goalscorer and that is what this team needs. It needs more goals and that is what I'll try to do in my time here - score as many goals as I possibly can."

"The key thing here is staying up and fighting for the team and that's exactly what I want to do. My objective is to make this team better, fight to remain in the Premier League. That's what I joined this club for."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Monaco and West Ham were also credited with an interest in the striker last month but Slimani admitted there was only one true option in his heart.

The attacker added: "It’s true that there were a lot of clubs that were interested in me, but knowing the power of the fans and the crowd here, and how great they are, and also speaking to the manager, it gave me the confidence to know that this was the right choice.

"Rafa Benitez is a big coach with a great reputation so him calling me and him being here had a big effect on my choice."

The Magpies travel to Crystal Palace tomorrow (February 3) but this might come too soon for the Algerian to make his debut as he faces a race against time to recover from a thigh injury.

