Javier Hernandez Admits He Wanted to Leave West Ham in January After Falling Down Pecking Order

Javier Hernández has admitted that he was seeking a move away from West Ham during the January transfer window after falling out of favour in east London.

The Mexican striker only moved to the club during the summer, ending a two-year spell with Bayer Leverkusen in Germany for £16m.

However, Hernández has said that the part-time role he currently has with West Ham isn't giving him enough minutes on the pitch - something the 29-year-old is desperately seeking ahead of the World Cup.

Javier Hernandez to West Ham for 16 million, great signing. Guaranteed goals, would have taken him back to OT for that price. — Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) July 25, 2017

"Yes, it was the case that I wanted to go," Hernández told the Mirror. "Not because I don’t like West Ham, but because I need to have minutes on the pitch.

"The World Cup is just around the corner and I want to play. But you can see that, even though my agent says I want to go, I have been doing everything I can in a West Ham shirt to help the team. I am a very ­professional guy and I want to do that.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

(You may also like Huge Appearance Bonus Sheds Light on West Ham's Reluctance to Use Diafra Sakho)

"Words can come and go. Your acts are going to speak for themselves. Now that the window is closed I am here and trying to achieve the main goals for the club, which is to be safe from relegation. Then, in the summer, we will see."

West Ham will be hoping to secure all three points on the road to Brighton on Saturday and will look to make up for their defeat against the Seagulls earlier this season.

Former Hammers manager Slaven Bilić saw his side slump to a 3-0 defeat to Chris Hughton's team, with a Glenn Murray brace and a strike from José Izquierdo proving to be decisive at the London Stadium.