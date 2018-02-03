Mauricio Pochettino Says Lucas Moura Must Play His Way Into Starting Role at Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino has warned Lucas Moura that he must prove he is better than Tottenham's current options if he is to become a regular at the north London club.

The 25-year-old joined from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day for a fee in the region of £25m in what many people believe to be one of the bargains of the transfer window. Moura was one of football's hottest properties when he moved to France five years ago, but was an increasingly peripheral figure in his last few months at the Parc des Princes.

The move to England is seen as a prime opportunity for Moura to rejuvenate his career, but Pochettino has made it clear to his fellow South American that his reputation alone will not win him a regular place in Tottenham's starting XI.





"For him he's not going to come here, arrive and say, 'Oh because he is Lucas Moura and came from Paris St Germain, he's going to play because he is Lucas Moura'," said Pochettino, quoted by TalkSPORT.





"He needs to show that he is better than our players. That is the fair competition. If you are in Paris St Germain and Neymar arrives, if he is better than you then he plays. It's fair, he's better.

If not, then they need to compete. Lucas Moura must compete with Lamela, with Sonny, with Eriksen."

Moura joined PSG from Sao Paulo in 2012 for £38m, and went on to make 229 appearances for the club in total. After several successful seasons at the club, his opportunities have been limited in this campaign, and Unai Emery allowed him to leave.

He was introduced to the Spurs fans at half-time during the midweek win over Manchester United, but is unlikely to feature at Anfield against Liverpool on Sunday.