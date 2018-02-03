Mauricio Pochettino Says Lucas Moura Must Play His Way Into Starting Role at Tottenham

By 90Min
February 03, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino has warned Lucas Moura that he must prove he is better than  Tottenham's current options if he is to become a regular at the north London club.

The 25-year-old joined from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day for a fee in the region of £25m in what many people believe to be one of the bargains of the transfer window. Moura was one of football's hottest properties when he moved to France five years ago, but was an increasingly peripheral figure in his last few months at the Parc des Princes.

MARTIN BUREAU/GettyImages

The move to England is seen as a prime opportunity for Moura to rejuvenate his career, but Pochettino has made it clear to his fellow South American that his reputation alone will not win him a regular place in Tottenham's starting XI.


"For him he's not going to come here, arrive and say, 'Oh because he is Lucas Moura and came from Paris St Germain, he's going to play because he is Lucas Moura'," said Pochettino,  quoted by TalkSPORT.


"He needs to show that he is better than our players. That is the fair competition. If you are in Paris St Germain and Neymar arrives, if he is better than you then he plays. It's fair, he's better.

If not, then they need to compete. Lucas Moura must compete with Lamela, with Sonny, with Eriksen."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Moura joined PSG from Sao Paulo in 2012 for £38m, and went on to make 229 appearances for the club in total. After several successful seasons at the club, his opportunities have been limited in this campaign, and Unai Emery allowed him to leave.

He was introduced to the Spurs fans at half-time during the midweek win over Manchester United, but is unlikely to feature at Anfield against Liverpool on Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters