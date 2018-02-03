​Michy Batshuayi Lights Up Twitter With Hilarious Response to Dortmund Post Following Stunning Debut

By 90Min
February 03, 2018

Michy Batshuayi has made a name for himself as a social media extraordinaire and he has not disappointed in his latest post following his sensational Bundesliga debut with Borussia Dortmund.

His hilarious post is in direct reply to Dortmund's official account who had written his response to an interview in German and he jokingly said: "Wow mein deutsch is very good already."

We are under no illusions that he actually spoke German but if you were in fact wondering what he said, his interview translates to: "I am very, very happy to be at Borussia Dortmund! In the [last] two days I tried to focus on the game today. It was good, but I want to keep improving!"

The striker sealed a loan move from Chelsea to the German outfit as part of a three club switcheroo on deadline day and boy did he make an immediate impact, on and off the field.

The 24-year-old made an instant impact on his debut for his new club after scoring two goals and notching an assist in Dortmund's 3-2 victory over FC Köln on Friday evening, but his performance on the field is obviously not what everyone is talking about. 

Having already won over fans in the Premier League with his Twitter antics it appears as though Dortmund fans and the Bundesliga will undoubtedly fall under his spell if the response to his post is anything to go by.


A loan spell for just the remainder of the season may prove to be too short of a time to perfect the German language, but watch this space as Batshuayi is sure to keep us all updated on his progress.

