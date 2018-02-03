Peter Crouch Jokes About January Interest From Chelsea and Oliver Giroud Comparisons

Stoke City striker Peter Crouch has comically described Chelsea's latest attacking signing, Olivier Giroud, as the 'second best-looking target man' in the Premier League after the Blues completed a deadline day move to bring the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were in the hunt for a target man throughout the January transfer window and had even been linked with a shock move for Crouch.

However, the former Liverpool and Tottenham striker confirmed that the rumours were "all speculation" and has praised Chelsea's decision to sign Giroud from their London rivals.





"So there I was, sat at home a couple of weeks ago when my phone started to beep and I heard I was trending on Twitter," Crouch wrote in a column for the Daily Mail. "I didn't expect to see my name linked with Chelsea but that was the situation. It was all speculation, I suppose.

"There was never any strong interest. I heard Antonio Conte quite likes me as a player but I was only ever concentrating on Stoke. I didn't expect anything to happen and, as it turns out, Chelsea have gone on to make a great signing.

Confirmation from UEFA that Giroud, Emerson & Barkley have been added to Chelsea's squad list for the Champions League knockout stage. Batshuayi, Kenedy & Musonda taken off. Christensen, Sterling, Scott & Hudson-Odoi on the B list. Ampadu's name not present #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) February 2, 2018

"I've always admired Olivier Giroud. He is France's No 9, he's been to the World Cup and the Euros and worn that shirt with distinction. He's a top striker and maybe he didn't get as many chances as he deserved at Arsenal.

"He was one of the best signings of the window. He is good technically, strong and great in the air. I'd go as far as to say they got themselves the division's second best-looking target man!"

Giroud could make his Chelsea debut on Monday when the Blues travel across London to face Watford. The 31-year-old has featured against the Hornets five times but has claimed victory over them on just two occasions.