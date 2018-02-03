Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Reveals the Part Henrikh Mkhitaryan Played in His Move to Arsenal

By 90Min
February 03, 2018

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has admitted that being reunited his 'brother' Henrikh Mkhitaryan again was a key factor in his choice to move to Arsenal in January.

The two attackers formed a formidable partnership while at Borussia Dortmund and are now back together after their respective moves in the winter transfer window to north London.

Mkhitaryan was used as leverage in a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez with Manchester United while Aubameyang was signed for £57m on deadline day.

Speaking to the Arsenal website, Aubameyang revealed his Armenian teammate's influence on his decision.

He said: "I’m really happy [to be at the same club as Micki again]. He’s really like a brother, a good friend, and we’ve played together in the past. I’m really happy to see him again.


"He called me a few times and he asked me, ‘Will you come or not?’ and I said, ‘First you have to tell me if you sign or not!’ Then he told me it was all done, and of course it was a big factor in coming here. I think we understand each other on and off the pitch. I think that’s why it’s a little bit easier on the pitch."

When the Gabon star will make his debut is still up in the air as he battles with illness but Mkhitaryan will be hoping it will be sooner rather than later after the winger had to make his debut off the bench in the dire 3-1 loss to Swansea on Tuesday.

Arsenal face Everton in the evening kick-off this evening, with this game likely to be coming too soon for Aubameyang's debut

