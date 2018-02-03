Spanish Report Claims Spurs are Prepared to Sanction Harry Kane's ​€200m Move to Real Madrid

Tottenham are reportedly prepared to cash-in on their star striker Harry Kane as they are ready to agree to a €200m mega deal to sell the England international to Real Madrid.





The Spanish giants have had their eyes locked on Kane since he tore them apart at the Bernabeu earlier in the season, and after a turbulent campaign to date the club are preparing for a summer overhaul which starts with the striker.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is said to be prepared to conduct business with Florentino Perez to avoid a repeat of the saga which saw Luka Modric refuse to train and play with Tottenham to force through a move, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.





Whilst Kane has yet to show any signs of an itch to move elsewhere it has been claimed that Tottenham would not stand in his way, especially manager Mauricio Pochettino who believes the 24-year-old deserves the opportunity to make the big move.

Harry Kane would absolutely leave Spurs for Madrid. Sorry, but you need to face facts lads. — tehTrunk (@tehTrunk) February 3, 2018

Levy is said to have compared Kane's quality to Neymar and as a result has based his valuation off the Brazilians €222m transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, demanding a fee in the region of £176m to get the deal over the line.





With a disastrous campaign to date which has left the Champions League as their only shot at silverware and sees the club 19 points adrift of league leaders Barcelona, Perez is determined to transform the club over the summer.

Identifying a goalkeeper, centre-half and a few 'Galaticos' for the attack, a category Kane is widely believed to fit into.





However, Levy is said to want the transfer completed as soon as possible so he can quickly reinvest the money into the squad prior to the club's move to their new stadium ahead of the 2018/19 season.