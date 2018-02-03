Tim Sherwood Claims He 'Discovered' Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as List of Outlandish Claims Lengthens

By 90Min
February 03, 2018

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has claimed he was one of the first to discover Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the talent he oozed made him urge the club to buy the former Borussia Dortmund striker.


The Gabon international sealed his move to Spurs' arch rivals in a club-record deal on deadline day but Sherwood claims life could have been very different for both clubs had Tottenham heeded his advice and stepped into the unknown to sign the now 28-year-old. 

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

Aubameyang's arrival at the Emirates has received mixed reviews from across English football, but his talent has always been there to see according to the man who takes credit for giving Harry Kane his big break at Tottenham.


"He's [Aubameyang] not that well known (in the Premier League), I saw him play a long time ago," Sherwood told Sky Sports' The Debate, via HITC

"I was watching Sandro play, old Tottenham player, for Brazil and I watched him play against the Gabon and I saw this boy running up and down the flank there on the right hand side, a young kid.

"Straight away I rung back home and said 'We need to start having a serious look at this boy' and they did, they looked at him, tracked him for a while and the manager at the time didn't think that was what he wanted."

The striker ultimately lived up to Sherwood's expectations as his career with Dortmund resulted in 141 goals in just 213 games, a period of his career which also saw him crowned the African Footballer of the Year in 2015 and the Bundesliga's top goalscorer last season. 

Aubameyang could be set to make his Arsenal debut in the Gunners's clash with Everton on Saturday evening, whilst Tottenham's newest signing Lucas Moura could be forced to wait another week to make his Spurs bow. 

