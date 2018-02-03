Valencia Defender Gabriel Reveals His Perfect Response to Luis Suarez's Derogatory Insult

By 90Min
February 03, 2018

Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista has claimed that Barcelona's Luis Suarez called him a derogatory Spanish insult during the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final between the two teams.

The term that Gabriel alleges Surez used is 'cagon', a word in Spanish meaning someone is a chicken, wimpish or s**tty.

The Copa del Rey has been filled with obscenities this year as Lucas Vazquez was spotted appearing to say "what a f*****g embarrassment" as he trudged off the pitch after Real Madrid crashed out of the competition to minnows Leganes.

However, according to Marca, the Brazilian defender handled the situation maturely and has instead stated that incidents like this are part and parcel of the 90 minutes on the pitch.

Gabriel said: "These are matters for the pitch. He told me that I was a cagon, and I told him that he was a good player, that he was the best No. 9 in the world. But that stays on the pitch, now we forget it and that's it."

Suarez scored the winning goal in the 67th minute despite Gabriel and his teammates best efforts to stop him, giving Barcelona a 1-0 advantage going into the second leg.

The former Arsenal defender added: "We fought until the end as Marcelino wanted, it's the first battle and we had to give our all for the team. 

"Now onto the next game. I don't see myself in the final yet, Barcelona are the best team in the world and we have to come out ready to make sure we are in the final. It was a great game, in the first half we were a bit deeper, we defended well, in the second half we were better with the ball and had chances."

Gabriel overcame injury to play in the first leg and may now be rested for tomorrow's La Liga game against Atletico Madrid to ensure he is fit for the second leg at the Mestalla on Thursday February 8.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters