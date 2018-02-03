West Brom 2-3 Southampton: Saints Claim Crucial Win in Thriller Against the Baggies

Goals from Jack Stephens, Mario Lemina and James Ward-Prowse helped Southampton come from behind to claim a vital victory which takes them out of the relegation zone, and leaves their opponents West Brom rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

This was a must win fixture for both sides with both of them in serious danger of falling out of the top tier of English football. West Brom came into the game on the back of a 3-0 loss to leaders Manchester City in midweek, whilst Southampton played out a 1-1 draw with Brighton.

The Baggies started the game the brighter of the two sides, and were rewarded with an early breakthrough. A Chris Brunt corner was put into a great area, and Ahmed Hegazi met it with a bullet header, his second goal of the season.

West Brom were the better of the two sides for much of the first half, with Matt Phillips, in particular, impressing down the right wing. The Saints were restricted mainly to half chances in the first half, that was until two goals in three and a half minutes turned the game on its head.





The leveller was a thunderous 25-yard strike from Mario Lemina that flew into the top corner, giving Ben Foster no chance. Southampton were back in the game and would have happily gone into the break level after falling behind so early.

However, just moments later a corner was swung in by James Ward-Prowse, and Jack Stephens provided a sublime header across the goal into the far corner. The goal was Stephens third goal in as many games and continues the defender's fine run of goal-scoring form.

After the break, Southampton picked up where they left of, doubling their lead in the 55th minute. A free-kick on the edge of the box was struck fiercely into the bottom corner by James Ward-Prowse to make it 3-1 to the Saints.

West Brom began to pile on the pressure in an attempt to salvage something from the game. In the 72nd minute, a cross from Chris Brunt was converted in off the post by Salomon Rondon, despite it going in off the striker's shoulder. This gave the Baggies hope and spelt a nervy end to the game for The Saints

Alan Pardew's men may feel aggrieved that they were not awarded a penalty just minutes later, Ryan Bertrand appeared to collide with substitute Jay Rodriguez and foul him, but nothing was given. Southampton held on to claim all three points, moving them up to 14th in the table.

The result leaves West Brom rock bottom of the Premier League table, and are now in real danger of being cut adrift from the rest of their relegation rivals.

Fans will be hoping the Baggies' results improve and that they can avoid being relegated to the Championship after eight years in the top flight of English football.