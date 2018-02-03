Zinedine Zidane has pinpointed star duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale as the players who will be key in turning Real Madrid's disappointing season around in the final months of the campaign.

The highs of last season remain a distant memory for Madrid as they currently languish 19 points behind rivals and league leaders Barcelona, while an embarrassing exit from the Copa del Rey at the hands of Leganes has left Madrid's trophy hopes resting solely on the Champions League.

Los Blancos have stemmed the tide following back-to-back La Liga victories, a resurgence in form including the pummelling of Deportivo La Coruna and a comfortable win over Valencia, both of which Ronaldo starred in.

The 32-year-old has struggled to reach the heights of previous seasons this term but his unquestionable ability has left his manager optimistic that Ronaldo can spearhead a dominant end to the season.

Zidane said, via Goal: "It's the same as always, he's always there. We are always going to ask more from Cristiano because he is the reference point for this team.

"When you finish a game, people can always say Cristiano could have done more. I'm happy with him and the others the same."

"When there are difficult moments that's part of a season. We have to be positive and, in the end, I don't look at the past. I look at the last game that we did in Valencia. That's positive and at Levante we have another game to show that we want more."

David Ramos/GettyImages

Madrid have not only been buoyed by Ronaldo's form as Bale's spectacular return from a calf injury has injected a renewed belief within the club, a star player who Zidane claims is capable of making a difference unlike any other member of his squad.

"The important thing to start with is that he has consistency, he's in the team and he can train with his team-mates every day," he added.

"Most importantly, he needs the rhythm of the match. If he plays well and recovers well, with everything he can bring to the team he is a different player.

"When he is at his best, he is the player who makes the difference, quite simply. He's scored goals recently and we know when he gets the ball something is going to happen."