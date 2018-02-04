Alan Pardew Claims Southampton Looked a 'Yard Quicker Than Us' as West Brom Fall to Defeat

Alan Pardew has said that the recent busy schedule of fixtures took its toll on his West Brom side in their 3-2 defeat at home to Southampton.

After playing three games in eight days, Pardew believes his players were not at their best and feels the two quick fire goals that gave Southampton a 2-1 lead going into the break really 'knocked' his side.

The Baggies started the game brightly, scoring in the fourth minute through Ahmed Hegazi. The game quickly turned on it's head however, with Southampton scoring twice in three minutes through goals from Mario Lemina and Jack Stephens.

James Ward-Prowse extended the Saints lead after the break before a Salomon Rondon pulled one back for The Baggies. Unfortunately for Pardew and his side, they could not find an equaliser and West Brom are now sat rock bottom of the Premier League.

Speaking to the press after the game, Pardew said: ''I thought our options were limited in terms of resting certain players today. I think we covered more distance at Manchester City on Wednesday night than we have in any other game this season. And I think that showed today. Southampton looked a yard quicker than us.





''The 20 minutes before half-time knocked us. We couldn’t get a grip of the game and they were dominating.It was unfortunate for us that they scored twice in that period with two quick goals.

''We huffed and puffed in the second period and pushed the game, but we didn’t really threaten enough. When you’re up against a team that are a little bit fresher they can slow the clock down and manage the game which was frustrating for us.''

Pardew still appears to have faith in his side and stated that they possess the quality necessary to avoid the drop.





With nine days before their next game against Chelsea, the West Brom players should be well rested and will need to be on fine form if they are to pick up anything from Stamford Bridge.