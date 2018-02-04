Arsenal Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Claims There Is More to Come Following Impressive Debut

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has claimed that there is more to come after his impressive debut for the Gunners against Everton on Saturday evening.

It took the Gabon forward just 37 minutes to get off the mark for his new club as he scored his side's fourth goal in the 5-1 demolition of the Toffees on Saturday, and speaking after the game the striker claimed that there is plenty more to come from him in an Arsenal kit, as quoted by the club's official site.

“Of course I was really happy. We won the game in the first half and the second was a bit different. We are all happy today.

“Is there more to come from me? I think so!”

The Gabon international has a track record of beginning quickly at a new club, and in 2013 in his first Bundesliga game with Borussia Dortmund he scored a hat-trick in the 4-0 away victory against Augsburg.

Aubameyang went on to score 141 goals in his four and a-half-years at the Signal Iduna Park, and Gunners fans will be hoping that the Gabon international can do the same at the Emirates in the coming years.

As for Arsenal, up next is a tricky trip to Wembley to face bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in what promises to be one of the games of the season.