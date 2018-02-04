Arsene Wenger Explains Where New Signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Still Has Room to Improve

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still has room to improve despite his impressive debut against Everton on Saturday.

Aubameyang made his debut for the Gunners on Saturday in an emphatic 5-1 win over the Toffees at the Emirates, a game in which the Gabon striker grabbed himself a goal. 

The ex-Borussia Dortmund man slotted in perfectly up front for his new side, but despite praising the Gabon strikers overall performance, Wenger claimed that his new signing still has room for improvement, as quoted by the Metro.:

"The quality of his movement was excellent, the quality of his finishing was excellent. He still has some work to do physically.

"He looks always to give a problem to the defender with his movement. Once he’s in front of you it’s difficult to catch him."

It is true that the English game is somewhat more physical than the Bundesliga and therefore it may just be the case that Aubameyang is not familiar to playing in such a physical competition. 

Along with Aubameyang, new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan made his home debut for the Gunners on Saturday and provided three assists. 

The Armenian played alongside Mesut Özil with Aubameyang in front of the dynamic duo. The three combined brilliantly throughout the game, and if the trio can continue their good relationship at the top of the park the Gunners could well find themselves back challenging for fourth spot.

