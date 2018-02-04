Arsene Wenger Explains Why Key Members of the Squad Were Substituted in Everton Demolition Job

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

New signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have certainly proved to be effective within their 5-1 demolition of Everton, with the new signings being involved in the majority of the goals. However, the substitution of key players caused a bit of a stir amongst the Arsenal faithful. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, straightened out the queries within a post match interview, which was later posted on the Arsenal website

Petr Cech, Arsenal's number one goalkeeper, was brought off in the 70th minute as he received a kick on his calf. Wenger is currently unaware how long bad this injury will be, however, the Czech goalkeeper was unable to continue within the fixture. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Petr Cech transferred to Arsenal from Chelsea in 2015 for a relatively small fee of £10m. However, the Czech goalkeeper is now 35-years-old and is coming to the end of his career. Therefore, Arsenal may need to look elsewhere for a new first team goalkeeper for the near future. 

The other influential player who was substituted with this fixture was Nacho Monreal. The Spanish full-back has provided some consistently excellent performances for Arsenal during the 2017/18 season, even receiving a Player of the Month nomination.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Monreal, 31, departed the pitch at half-time being replaced by Sead Kolasinac. The Spaniard was unable to continue due to sickness, according to the comments made by Arsene Wenger in a recent press conference. 

The Arsenal faithful will hope that both of these players will be fit for their next fixture as they travel to Wembley to play Tottenham in the prestigious North London derby. 

