Arsene Wenger Hails Debutants After 5 Star Gunners Steam Past Lacklustre Everton

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has praised the role played by new signings Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Saturday's 5-1 thumping of Everton at the Emirates.

The Gunners produced an enthralling attacking display with both debutants heavily involved. The excellent Mkhitaryan provided three assists on his home debut, while Aubameyang scored his first goal and looked a danger throughout the 90 minutes in his first match for the North London club.

Speaking after the game, Wenger was clearly delighted with how his two recent signings have settled in.

“In the first half we were quick and mobile and technically very sharp and we finished very well as well and overall the two players integrated well in our game and looked like they had played with us forever,” he was quoted as saying by the Independent.

“They have similar qualities to what our game is about, technically good and quick and it was the first convincing performance.

“I feel the quality of his [Aubameyang] movement was excellent. The quality of his finishing looks excellent. He is not completely at his best physically and still has work to do physically… I believe that quality of striker in today’s market is a reasonable price," Wenger claimed.

“He looks always to give a problem to the defender with his move and once he is in front it is very difficult to catch him. I like the quality of his movement I must say, he is always looking to move into spaces that are very difficult for defenders to to cover.

"When we know him better and understand him better I think he will be more dangerous," he continued.

“He [Mkhitaryan] is a good link player and works very hard as well. Overall, he looked well accepted by the rest of the team and had an understanding of how we wanted to play.

“He didn’t play so I wasn’t too surprised they sold him. He was not playing at Manchester United and they got one more player who was in a similar position in [Alexis] Sanchez so they had made that decision because of that."